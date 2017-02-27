Barbara's Shadow repeats in the Tuesday Dover feature
Barbara's Shadow captures her fourth win in 2017 and second consecutive victory in the featured event at Dover Downs on Tuesday evening. Vic Kirby left fastest with Barbara's Shadow then yielded to Dismissal and Yannick Gingras in a repeat performance of the previous Tuesday.
