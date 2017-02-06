Association of Gaming Equipment Manuf...

Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) Releases January 2017 Index

The composite index stood at 330.14 points at the close of the first month of 2017, which represents an increase of 8.87 points, or 2.8 percent, when compared to December 2016. The AGEM Index reported a year-over-year increase for the 16th consecutive month, rising 141.7 points, or 75.2 percent, when compared to January 2016.

