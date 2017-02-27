Aruze Gaming America Announces Eric H. Persson as General Manager
Aruze Gaming America, Inc. announced today that it has appointed Eric H. Persson as General Manager. As General Manager, effective March 6, 2017, Eric will oversee all of Aruze's operations in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.
