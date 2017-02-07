Argent Capital Management LLC Has $19...

Argent Capital Management LLC Has $19,355,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Read more: Daily Political

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,382 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

