Allergy Therapeutics gets trial go-ah...

Allergy Therapeutics gets trial go-ahead in Spain

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Live Charts

Specialty pharmaceutical company Allergy Therapeutics announced on Tuesday that its Phase I clinical study investigating the safety and tolerability of Acarovac MPL received 'Clinical Trial Application' approval in Spain. The AIM-traded firm said it now expected the formulation to begin Phase I studies immediately, to assess the safety and tolerability of two different dose regimens.

