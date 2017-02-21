Allen ISD Eagle Run scheduled Feb. 25
Allen -- Park Place Lexus Plano will be the title sponsor for the 9th annual Allen ISD Eagle Run set for Saturday, February 25 at Eagle Stadium in Allen. The Allen Eagle Run includes a family fun run/walk and a 5K run and is expected to draw a crowd of more than 3,000 participants.
