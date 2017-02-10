Alamos Gold downgraded at RBC on valuation
Alamos Gold is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $9 price target at RBC Capital, saying shares already reflect recent gains and potential upside from the Mulatos mine in Mexico and the Kirazli project in Turkey. While exploration success at Mulatos and an upcoming feasibility study on Kirazli could enhance AGI's underlying value, RBC thinks the share price performance since the December lows reflects such expectations.
