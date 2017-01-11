Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stake De...

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 346 shares during the period.

