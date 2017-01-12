Woman charged with threatening 'ugly' lottery workers said she 'Googled them up on the Google,' p...
Towanda Shields, 47, of Philadelphia, was arrested for threatening the lives of Pennsylvania Lottery workers because she wasn't winning. She faces 53 charges, including 25 each of stalking and harassment, Lower Swatara Township police say.
