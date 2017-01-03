Woman accused of making death threats...

Woman accused of making death threats to Pa. Lottery because she wasn't winning

12 hrs ago

A Philadelphia woman angry about not winning the Pennsylvania Lottery is accused of making death threats against workers at the state Lottery headquarters in Lower Swatara Township last year. "She plays lottery a lot and gets very upset by the fact she doesn't win," said Detective Robert Appleby of Lower Swatara Township police.

Chicago, IL

