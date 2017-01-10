Why James Packer is unlike other billionaires
Is Donald Trump the most erratic casino mogul in the world right now? Based on the ever-changing situation at Crown Resorts, you could make a case that James Packer holds that title. The 70,000 retail shareholders in Crown Resorts have every right to feel confused after the latest announcements by the company that James Packer will return to the board after a year away and the much-vaunted executive chairman Robert Rankin will depart.
