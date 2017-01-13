UPDATE 1-Vietnamese to be allowed casinos in 3-year pilot scheme

Vietnamese will be allowed to gamble in approved casinos and under certain conditions, in a three-year pilot project announced by the government on Friday. People over 21 years old with a regular monthly income of at least 10 million dong will be allowed to use the casinos, the government said in a decree that will come into effect on March 15. To receive government approval, the casinos must be part of an entertainment and hotel complex project with investment capital of at least $2 billion, half of which must have been disbursed, and comply with several other requirements, it said.

Read more at Reuters.