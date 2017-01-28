Twitter Users Are Trolling Trump Hote...

Twitter Users Are Trolling Trump Hotels With Stories of Refugees

Politics and business aren't always a disaster, but in the case of Trump Hotels it's becoming harder and harder to distinguish the brands. Twitter users are using a tweet by Trump Hotels in 2011 to attack the U.S. President Donald J. Trump's new ban on all travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

