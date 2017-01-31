Trump's Hotel Expansion Not Welcome In Cities That Voted Against Him

Just days after taking the oath of office, Donald Trump 's business empire celebrated the opening of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Vancouver, Canada, a 69-story draw - for protesters. The downtown tower, with luxury condos, fine restaurants and an Ivanka Trump spa, is actually owned by a development company run by Joo Kim Tiah, the son of one of the richest men in Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.