Trump Hotels tweet trolled in wake of 'Muslim ban'

10 hrs ago

New York : In response to the US President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' order, Trump Hotels was trolled on Twitter by users who responded to their tweet by posting refugee stories and sharp criticism. The response to the tweet is a fallout of an executive order signed by Trump, limiting the flow of refugees into the US by instituting what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

