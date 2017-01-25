Trump Hotels CEO doesn't 'see any reason' U.S. expansion from five sites to 26 can't happen now
President Donald Trump's hotel-management company wants to expand its namesake luxury hotels across the U.S. while it holds off on new overseas business, its chief executive officer said. "There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we're in five," Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said after a panel discussion Tuesday at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles.
