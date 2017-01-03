Trials for Tipton brothers charged in lottery scandal delayed

District Court Judge Bradley McCall entered an order Wednesday moving the trial for Eddie Tipton to July 10. His trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 13. His brother, Tommy Tipton, a former Texas justice of the peace, was facing trial Jan. 23. His trial date was moved to Sept. 11. Eddie Tipton was a lottery computer technology official at the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association whose job was to write software designed to randomly pick numbers for lottery computers used for various games by 37 state and territorial lotteries.

