Taylor takes points victory

Josh Taylor marked his Las Vegas debut with a unanimous points win over Alfonso Olvera at the MGM Grand. The Edinburgh fighter gained valuable experience on the undercard of Carl Frampton's rematch with Leo Santa Cruz and extended his unbeaten record to eight victories with scores of 79-72, 78-73 and 78-73, despite a point deduction for a low blow.A career-best stoppage win over Dave Ryan in October had earned Taylor the Commonwealth title in October and the 26-year-old super-lightweight continued the learning process with a testing fight against a spirited Mexican opponent.

