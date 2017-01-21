Swiss National Bank Has $1,580,000 Position in Penn National Gaming Inc.
Swiss National Bank held its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
