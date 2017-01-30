Someone bought a $1M Powerball ticket in Palmer Township
Someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket at the Giant on South 25th Street in Palmer Township. Did you buy your Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing at the Giant on South 25th Street in Palmer Township ? If you had these white balls -- 12-20-39-49-69 -- but didn't have the red ball 17 for the Jan. 29 drawing, you are a millionaire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC