Sheldon Adelson withdraws from Raiders' effort to move to Las Vegas
The Raiders' hopes of moving to Las Vegas were dealt a blow Monday night when Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson pulled out of his role in the team's relocation to Sin City, according to reports. Adelson, who was to contribute $650 million toward the construction of a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas, released a statement Monday nightsaying his family "will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion."
