Raiders say Las Vegas stadium financing secure
The Raiders have told NFL officials they have commitments from Goldman Sachs to finance a proposed $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium project even without the help of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. But the man helping the Las Vegas Stadium Authority develop a plan to bring the Raiders to Nevada said Friday many hurdles remain before relocation can happen.
