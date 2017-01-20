Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he learned from Raiders officials that the team was asking NFL owners to approve the move. "I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders," Sisolak said.
