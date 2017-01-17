Powerball jackpot stands at $425 million; Odds not in your favor

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.- Excitement is building for tonight's record Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot of $2 million, the largest top prize offered in the game's nearly 22-year history. "It's been nearly four years since the Cash 5 jackpot has even approached this level," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that the previous record was a $1.9 million Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets on February 6, 2013.

