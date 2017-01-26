Powerball Fever Hits Central PA With a $550 Million Jackpot
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery PowerballA with Power PlayA ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in York County for the February 10, 2016, drawing will soon expire. The winning ticket was sold by Rutter's Farm Store, 509 Greenbriar Road, York.
