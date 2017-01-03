Porn Convention Attendees Warned Against "Unwelcome Physical Contact"
Nudity in public, consensual grabbing and wild after parties are the norm during the porn industry's annual confab, the AVN Show in Las Vegas. This year the organizers, the folks behind the L.A.-based Adult Video News empire, have added a new component to the Jan. 18 get-together - a demand that attendees behave.
