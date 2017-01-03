Police: Girlfriend of robbery suspect says he confessed to her

Mark A. Phelps, 45, of Louisville, was taken into custody on January 8 in the South Louisville neighborhood near Churchill Downs. Phelps was wearing a wig when he held up the Moby Dick at 2700 S. 3rd Street around 8:25 p.m. November 26, according to a Louisville Metro police arrest report.

