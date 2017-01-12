Nikki Beach Worldwide Names New President
Nikki Beach Worldwide, a family owned and operated global luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, has appointed Thomas Brosig as president. The company's founder Jack Penrod will continue to serve as chairman and CEO.
