New Large Diameter High-Performance Pipe Introduced By Advanced Drainage Systems

PERFORMANCE PIPE INTRODUCED BY ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Jan. 23, 2017 Source: Advanced Drainage Systems news release Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. , a leading global manufacturer of water management solutions, today announced its latest breakthrough in storm water pipe technology, HPXRTM 75. This new technology provides heightened levels of stiffness, is available in a range of sizes, and yields significant cost benefits for customers compared to alternative products.

