Mark Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited
Mark Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 88,582 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period.
