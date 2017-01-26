Major casino operators boost efforts ...

Major casino operators boost efforts in Japan

Global casino operators are stepping up their efforts to woo local partners and venue hosts in Japan, even though it may be a year before lawmakers lay out the ground rules for what could be the world's second-biggest casino market.Just weeks after Japan legalized casinos, major operators from MGM Resorts to Hard Rock Cafe International are jostling for pole position, while a team of just three dozen bureaucrats drafts a new law, due by December, on how to regulate the industry and choose operators and locations.The likeliest option, political sources say, is for local authorities to team up with operators and bid for licences to run full-scale resorts - complexes with casinos, hotels, shops and conference space - putting the onus on the operators to form consortiums as early as possible."

