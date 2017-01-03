Macau Revenue Rebound Could Save Casino Stocks
LVS's new resort posted good numbers over the first 18 days and may be set to grab some more market share when gaming revenues recover. WYNN's opening troubles might spell trouble for near-term earnings reports and may pose a threat to its competitiveness in the Macau market.
