Lotto death threats

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Pennsylvania lottery player who kept buying losing scratch-off tickets called her string of losses a conspiracy and threatened to kill employees at state lottery headquarters, authorities said. Towanda A. Shields is wanted on 53 charges, including harassment, stalking and terroristic threats, for phone calls and voice-mail messages that police said started as a "nuisance" last year and escalated into a "relentless" stream of hostile, sexually explicit and threatening statements to Pennsylvania Lottery officials in Lower Swatara Township.

