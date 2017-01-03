Lionel Richie Crashes Luke Bryan's Party in Las Vegas
L uke Bryan issued the invitation to "Crash My Party" anytime in his chart-topping hit from 2013, and Lionel Richie took him up on it last week in Las Vegas. Luke did one of his final performances of 2016 last Friday at the MGM Grand in Sin City, and since pop and R&B legend Lionel was nearby playing his own Vegas residency, the Georgia and Alabama natives got together.
