Liberum says Pearson's self-help efforts 'too little, too late'

Liberum said Pearson's major profit warning and accelerated plans to recover from the US higher education challenges to protect the dividend were "too little, too late". The FTSE 100-listed company said it intended to exit from its 47% stake in Penguin Random House to beef up its balance sheet, announced it is expanding its US higher education rental offering and, "for the first time", Liberum said, explicitly recognised the structural problems in their US higher education market.

