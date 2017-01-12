Lawsuit Claims Porn's Nikki Benz Fabr...

Lawsuit Claims Porn's Nikki Benz Fabricated On-Set Assault

Adult-film actress Nikki Benz at the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas An adult video producer is suing porn star Nikki Benz for alleged defamation after she accused him of assaulting her on set during a shoot last month. Via Twitter last month, Benz said a producer-director she called Tony T. choked her and stomped on her head, even after she yelled, "cut."

