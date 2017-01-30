Las Vegas Sands Reportedly Prices the...

Las Vegas Sands Reportedly Prices the Most Expensive Retail Property in the World

Read more: TheStreet.com

Las Vegas Sands subsidiary Marina Bay Sands is looking to sell its 49% stake in the high end Shoppes mall in Singapore for between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in a deal that would make Shoppes the most expensive retail property in the world, according to CEO Sheldon Adelson. Any sale would need to be approved by the Singapore government based on the terms of the agreement Las Vegas Sands came to when it was given license to build its resort casino in the city.

