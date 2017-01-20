Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe

This June 17, 2014 file photo shows the Sands Expo and Convention Center and The Palazzo in Las Vegas. The properties are owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands Corp. U.S. authorities said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, that billionaire Sheldon Adelson's casino company is paying almost $7 million to settle a foreign corrupt practices investigation of the company's former relationship with a consultant in Macao and China.

