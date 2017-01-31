Labour aims to turn gaming sector fro...

Labour aims to turn gaming sector from $90 million to $1 billion industry

Andrew Little was in the city to unveil the new plan, which includes establishing a chair of Computer Gaming at Otago University, and setting up a gaming incubator with a motion capture studio. Driving the project was an ambition to turn New Zealand's gaming industry from a $90m a year industry to $1billion in ten years, he said.

Chicago, IL

