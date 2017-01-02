Jlo and Drake Hit Gambling Tables in Vegas
So much for JLo wanting to spend time at home with her family in L.A. ... she stayed in Vegas with Drake New Year's Day, betting against the house. JLo hit the MGM Grand tables with Drizzy, at the high roller table, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC