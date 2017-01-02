Jlo and Drake Hit Gambling Tables in ...

Jlo and Drake Hit Gambling Tables in Vegas

So much for JLo wanting to spend time at home with her family in L.A. ... she stayed in Vegas with Drake New Year's Day, betting against the house. JLo hit the MGM Grand tables with Drizzy, at the high roller table, of course.

