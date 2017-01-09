Jacqueline Irene Gorton Sells 2,500 S...

Jacqueline Irene Gorton Sells 2,500 Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp insider Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.46, for a total transaction of C$61,150.00.

