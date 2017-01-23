IG ups marketing and adds low-risk products amid regulatory crackdown

IG Group posted a strong set of interim results, though profits were limited by significantly increased marketing spending and developed new lower-risk products to assimilate to the tighter regulatory environment. The effect of the marketing spend was evident in a 22% year-on-year increase in active customers, new client numbers rising 59% and revenue in the second quarter reaching a record A 133.4m, up 23% on the prior year.

