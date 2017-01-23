IG Group H1 pretax profit up on highe...

IG Group H1 pretax profit up on higher activity in volatile mkts

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 24 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on higher trading activity amid market volatility leading up to Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election. The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said pretax profit rose to 105.2 million pounds for the six months ended Nov. 30, from 98.6 million pounds a year earlier.

