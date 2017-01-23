IG Group H1 pretax profit up on higher activity in volatile mkts
Jan 24 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on higher trading activity amid market volatility leading up to Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election. The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said pretax profit rose to 105.2 million pounds for the six months ended Nov. 30, from 98.6 million pounds a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC