IG expects no hit from new French regulations
Spread betting company IG Group Holdings PLC Monday said new requirements imposed by the French regulator on advertising of products should not have a material negative impact on the company and could even boost its competitive position. The key marketing restrictions do not affect accounts IG offers because they already offer guarantees such as not having a negative balance, IG said.
