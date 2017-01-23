IG banning binary bets before crackdown but posts record leap
THE UK's biggest spread-betting firm, IG Group, has banned new customers from controversial bets on currency and share movements over a matter of minutes as the financial watchdog readies a crackdown on the sector. IG is taking action on "binary bets", which have attracted unscrupulous operators and come under fire from the Financial Conduct Authority in its consultation on spread betting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC