Here's Why Boyd, MGM and Wynn Are Morgan Stanley's Top Gambling Plays
MGM Resorts Int'l and Wynn Resorts will benefit the most from growth in the Las Vegas and China's Macau region, while Boyd Gaming is best positioned to gain from a pickup in regional gaming in 2017, according to a Morgan Stanley note. Morgan Stanley reiterated MGM's "overweight" rating while raising its price target to $34 from $33.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC