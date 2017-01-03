Governor names oversight panel for La...

Governor names oversight panel for Las Vegas convention center expansion.

15 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday named seven members of a panel that will oversee the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The panel was created during the 30th Special Session of the Legislature in October and will be responsible for reviewing, providing recommendations to and approval of the renovation and expansion plans including the issuing of project bonds.

