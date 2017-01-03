Governor names oversight panel for Las Vegas convention center expansion.
Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday named seven members of a panel that will oversee the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The panel was created during the 30th Special Session of the Legislature in October and will be responsible for reviewing, providing recommendations to and approval of the renovation and expansion plans including the issuing of project bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC