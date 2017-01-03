Gambling probe leads to searches; arrests expected
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, executed search warrants Tuesday in Carrollton, Tallapoosa and Buchanan. The warrants, executed in conjunction with the Georgia Lottery Corp. and with the assistance of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, were for violations of Georgia's commercial gambling laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC