Gallic Beach, Fancy Colt win Dover twin features

Montrell Teague observed his 26th birthday driving Gallic Beach to victory in the first of two co-feature races while Fancy Colt won his second straight in the other half at Dover Downs on a sloppy track on Monday at Dover Downs. In a driving finish Gallic Beach held off a fast closing Bobby The Greek to score a 1:52.1 triumph in the first Male pace.

